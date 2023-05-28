Critical Survey: Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AVROBIO and Vitro Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.73%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($2.30) -0.51 Vitro Diagnostics $3.29 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares AVROBIO and Vitro Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -117.18% -87.33% Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics beats AVROBIO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

