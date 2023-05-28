CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 595.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $144.11 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

