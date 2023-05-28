Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
