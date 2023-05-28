Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

