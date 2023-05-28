CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

