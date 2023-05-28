Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 124,558 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $60,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.66 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

