Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 125,285 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.