Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 166,293 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $58,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

