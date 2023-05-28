Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,023 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,308,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $59,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 45.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.91 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

