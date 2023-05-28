Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 50,147 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $55,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

