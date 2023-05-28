Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 78,132 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $56,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

