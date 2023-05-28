Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $60,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

