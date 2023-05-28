Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $59,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE opened at $38.37 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $871.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Featured Articles

