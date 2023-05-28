Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $59,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $10,636,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKY opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.