Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 168,673 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of TimkenSteel worth $60,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TMST opened at $17.70 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $776.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
