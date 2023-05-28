Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,036 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.