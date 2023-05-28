Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,645 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $59,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

