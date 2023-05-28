Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 74,704 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $56,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

CMCO stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.



