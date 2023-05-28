Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 97,816 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $58,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.31 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

