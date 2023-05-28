Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $58,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

