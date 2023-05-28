Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $57,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $570,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

