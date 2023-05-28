Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 171,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kearny Financial worth $57,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $143,790 in the last three months. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also

