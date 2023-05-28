Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $57,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 2.1 %

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

