Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,120,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $58,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $19,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley cut Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

