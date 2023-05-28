Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,637,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.4 %

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

