Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $56,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

