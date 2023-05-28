Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $56,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Incyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

