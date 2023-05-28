Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $56,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.