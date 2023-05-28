Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.13 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $56,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $51.68 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

