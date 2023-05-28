Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.48 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $56,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

