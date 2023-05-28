Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.54 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $57,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.77 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.