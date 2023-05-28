Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.83 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $58,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

