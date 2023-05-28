Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.39 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $59,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 232,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

