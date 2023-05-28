Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.91 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $31,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,830. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $34.22 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $943.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

