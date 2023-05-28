Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.54 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ScanSource worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in ScanSource by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 489,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

