Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.66 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $60,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $66.35 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.