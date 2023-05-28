Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,580,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $60,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.0 %

About Harmonic

HLIT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

