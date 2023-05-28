Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $57,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

