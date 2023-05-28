Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $60,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.80 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

