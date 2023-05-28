Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $55,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $162.35 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

