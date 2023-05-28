Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $55,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 705.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 177,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

