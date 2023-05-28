Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

