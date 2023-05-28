Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,558 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $59,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.86 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

