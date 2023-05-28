Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 117,206 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

