Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,990 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $59,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $91.19 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

