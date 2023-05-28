Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 149,814 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $58,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.