Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 152,114 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $60,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 14,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFL. B. Riley boosted their target price on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

