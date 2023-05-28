Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,078 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $57,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $211,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

