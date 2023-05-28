Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 187,015 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $57,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.