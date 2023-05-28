Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,085 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $58,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Helios Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,049 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

