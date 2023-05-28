Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 26,145 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $60,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 70,799 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

